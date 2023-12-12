Wonka: Roald Dahl’s Classic is Re-imagined and the Result is a Treat

Wonka Melbourne Premiere provided by Universal Pictures

“Wonka is a fresh and fun prequel that re-imagines its titular character”

How do you take such a beloved yet equally strange character, flip him on his head and serve up a unique and fresh origin story in the process? The short answer is you let Paul King and Simon Farnaby write up the recipe. And it’s telling that the duo who brought us the Terminator 2 (1984) sequel of recent times, Paddington 2 (2018) would be the go-to’s for the task because it’s almost impossible to imagine such a project landing in safer and more capable hands.

To place Wonka in the same category as Paddington 2 would be doing that instant classic a disservice, but it would also make sense. Wonka acts almost as a spiritual successor to that title if not for the fact that it sings a similar tune narratively while utilising musical set-pieces to add extra magic, than definitely because of how it frames its eponymous character.

Whether for better or worse (but more likely the former), this version of Willy Wonka (played by Timothee Chalamet) sits in stark contrast to his predecessors played by Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp, respectively. Where Wilder’s Wonka had a calming presence like that of a long lost grandparent while teasing a more strange side, and where Johnny Depp’s Wonka was dialled up to 11 on the weird metre, Chalamet’s has carved out a much more modest corner of the room for himself, where he’s still overly zealous but with a tinge more depth.

It’s a testament to the sort of top to bottom sensory overload that Paul King has constructed here, where much like Paddington 2, the world and the characters within it are all just as goofy and entertaining to be around as Wonka himself. Of course, the benefit of tackling an origin story is that King has more leg room to let his imagination fly, and let it fly he does as he dumps our protagonist in a world where nothing seems to go his way, but he’s got a dream and that’s enough to keep his hopes up.

That dream comes in the form of wanting to create and share wondrous chocolates at affordable prices (a wild dream indeed in this economy!). It’s something his mother (a small part from Sally Hawkins) has instilled in him from a young age, and now he wants everyone to join in what he views as a communal experience. Of course, not everyone sees the world the same way, especially the three tycoons running things in this town like a chocolate cartel (played with an elitist gusto by Paterson Joseph, Matthew Baynton and Matt Lucas).

The trio bribe their way to maintaining their status through chocolate, with the corrupt chocolate loving police chief (played by Keegan-Michael Key) pulling all stops to maintain the shady business they’ve got going on as well as the priest (a short but every so welcome Rowan Atkinson) and his cathedral.

The biggest shortcoming might very well be Chalamet’s performance, which is sweet and sincere at its best moments, and a downright drag at others due to the need to keep his energy up like the one guy at any party who just won’t read the room. Don’t get me wrong, he keeps the film chugging along (and easily passes as what I would imagine a young Gene Wilder Wonka to look like), but it’s the supporting cast who make it memorable with their little quips and the sarcastic British humour of King and Farnaby’s script that always delivers a tidy punchline.

One of the side characters, Noodle (Calah Lane) isn’t given much to work with but ends up playing a larger role in the wider story, but I guess that’s to be expected when the title of the film is that of the main character. There’s also the motel owner Mrs. Scrubbit (Olivia Colman) and her henchman (Tom Davis) who entrap Wonka and a bunch of other naive folks who don’t read T’s&C’s (one such being played by Jim Carter), and they’re all welcome additions who really help build out the more contained moments in a film that doesn’t really open up at scale until the late third act.

When it does open up, however, through a mini-heist that involves everything from zoo animals to Rowan Atkinson being Rowan Atkinson, it really rewards the viewers patience in getting to that point. And that’s not to say there aren’t other highlights along the way, with the musical set pieces working to fill out the more tight locations and giving the film a bigger look and feel than initially thought (a ‘Scrub Scrub’ song being a particular stand-out and one that is weaved into the narrative core of the film throughout). This is a charming, accessible film at the end of the day, much like the Paddington films, but it cleverly brings across its messages through its solid script and King’s penchant for understanding how comedies and musical’s can complement each other when the premise is simple and the delivery, subtle.

Wonka is ultimately a film about seeing opportunity where others see imposition (on themselves, on their status), but also about following your dreams and believing in yourself even when things may seem at their most dire and when all odds are against you. Paddington 2 took a very similar approach, and while this isn’t that film (even with Hugh Grant playing another left-of-centre role that even he probably can’t believe he did), the fact that it follows in its footsteps without feeling like another slog rehash of a past Hollywood IP, and leaves a grin on ones face by the end, is the sort of sugar rush you wish you’d have more often.

Wonka opens nationally from the 14th of December 2023.