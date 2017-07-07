Review: Yada Yada Yada

Playing on their egos of Fran and Yetta, Lauren Edwards and Jude Perl created a dynamic cabaret show that celebrated a decade of television history, the 90s.

Yada Yada Yada took its name from the Seinfeld episode in which George gets suspicious of his new girlfriend’s use of the term. There are a few of these Easter eggs scattered throughout the show.

The premise follows a knock off Fran and Yetta filming a 90s Television Special. The two performers did an array of sitcom medleys and original songs. Particular songs, like Cheers, made you join in with the two in wishing that we could live life in a 90s Sitcom.

There was talk of favourite heart throbs, social roles of older women, the stereotype of Jewish grandmas and audience trivia. The show felt difficult to get into as the humour was very particular to the sitcom style. A laughing track was implemented and banter between the two was undeniable. However, songs such as “Roles for Older Women” provided that much needed commentary and flavour of the two comedians.

I found it surprising that Lauren Edwards had portrayed Fran as her voice is very much unique and difficult to master. What Edwards gave was not the most perfect impression of Fran but one that had the tenacity and energy spot on. This was similar with Perl’s character, Yetta, who was portrayed with such sass.

Overall, the Cabaret show was unique and fun, particularly for anyone wanting to get a nostalgia fix with a dash of music, comedy and game show.

Yada Yada Yada is on at The Butterfly Club (5 Carson Place, off Little Collins St) until Sunday July 9

Written by Maria Dunne

