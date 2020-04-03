Teenage Dads – Adrenaline Rush Single Review

Melbourne alt-pop rock outfit Teenage Dads have brought colour and light into an otherwise gloomy and bleak time, with their new single Adrenaline Rush.

With a slight psychedelic feel, Adrenaline Rush gives off major Beach Boy vibes, as Declan Byrne from Triple J pointed out. It’s an upbeat 60’s sunkissed dream, which will be sure to have you bopping in your seat, uncontrollably smiling with glee. Perhaps it’s the exciting tale of feeling head over heels in love with someone, which Teenage Dads so effectively convey through their pertinent lyrics. “Coming home as someone new,” almost perfectly describes the feeling of returning home from visiting a new-found lover, and even if it is an unfamiliar feeling, Teenage Dads allow the listener to live vicariously through them.

Incredibly catchy vintage piano melodies and vocal harmonies guide the listener through the gentle, rolling hills of Adrenaline Rush, allowing for just over three minutes of pure Teenage Dads goodness.

Teenage Dads, having only formed in 2017, have established their unique sound early on in their career, drawing upon influences from a diverse range of artists, including King Krule, The Beach Boys, The Strokes, and George Harrison.

They’ve also just come off the back of a tour with Sydney’s pop-rockers Lime Cordiale in 2019, which due to the success of their dynamic live shows, saw them perform alongside the likes of Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Ruby Fields, Kingswood, Northeast Party House, Approachable Members of Your Local Community and The Montreals.

Adrenaline Rush is out now and available to stream on various streaming platforms.

Review by Selin Kaya. Single artwork provided by publicist.