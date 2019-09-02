Revolt She Said interview with Louise Lever

For the past two years, photographer and documentarian Louise Lever has been working on her feature-length documentary Revolt She Said, which hopes to gain the insights of women at the forefront of the feminist movement.

Louise spoke with Art Smitten co-hosts Liam, Christian and Tom about the challenges she faced researching and making the documentary, where the modern feminist movement currently sits, and how she secured the participation of fellow Kiwi, and former Prime Minister of New Zealand, Helen Clark (pictured above).

The world premiere of Revolt She Said is happening Wednesday, October 9th at Cinema Nova, Carlton. Tickets to the event are available via Eventbrite.

You can also find out more about Louise via her official website.

Segment originally aired Wednesday, August 21st. Produced by Tom Parry; edited by Christian Tsoutsouvas.

Image courtesy of the artist.