ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

On Air

Revolt She Said interview with Louise Lever

Louise Lever header

For the past two years, photographer and documentarian Louise Lever has been working on her feature-length documentary Revolt She Said, which hopes to gain the insights of women at the forefront of the feminist movement.

Louise spoke with Art Smitten co-hosts Liam, Christian and Tom about the challenges she faced researching and making the documentary, where the modern feminist movement currently sits, and how she secured the participation of  fellow Kiwi, and former Prime Minister of New Zealand, Helen Clark (pictured above).

 

 

The world premiere of Revolt She Said is happening Wednesday, October 9th at Cinema Nova, Carlton. Tickets to the event are available via Eventbrite.

You can also find out more about Louise via her official website.

 

Segment originally aired Wednesday, August 21st. Produced by Tom Parry; edited by Christian Tsoutsouvas.

Image courtesy of the artist.

Art Smitten

September 2nd 2019
Read more by Art Smitten
Category:
Topics: , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Art Smitten

AUSTRALIAN_DREAM_FLINDERS_1.96.1
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

SYN Reviews: The Australian Dream

The Australian Dream Film Review Screening provided by distributor   Article by Tom Parry   Phrases like “compelling” and “unmissable” are gratuitously utilised by film […]

Morgan Dooley header
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Consistency Is Key Interview with Morgan Dooley-Axup

In the lead-up to her cabaret show Consistency is Key – which also happens to be her solo stage debut – Morgan […]

Hollywood - Pitt, DiCaprio
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

SYN Reviews: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Film Review Preview screening provided by distributor   Words by Tom Parry   No figure in […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport