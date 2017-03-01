RE:VOLUTION WEEK FOUR: PANIC! AT THE DISCO

This week of RE:volution focussed on Las Vegas band Panic! At The Disco and the progression of their career, looking at the music they made and what changed over time. From a 40 minute goth cabaret to neo-Beatles stoner rock to Frank Sinatra meets the B52s, the band has changed their sound and aesthetic with every new piece of music. From waistcoats and glitter to Liberace jackets, take a look at all the visual elements that were interwoven into Panic! At The Disco’s musical evolution.

A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out

 

Pretty. Odd.

 

Vices And Virtues

 

Too Weird To Live, Too Rare To Die

 

Death Of A Bachelor

Playlist

  1. Time To Dance - Panic! At The Disco
  2. Lying Is The Most Fun A Girl Can Have Without Taking Her Clothes Off - Panic! At The Disco
  3. Build God, Then We'll Talk - Panic! At The Disco
  4. Nine In The Afternoon - Panic! At The Disco
  5. Northern Downpour - Panic! At The Disco
  6. She Had The World (Alternate Version) - Panic! At The Disco
  7. Let's Kill Tonight - Panic! At The Disco
  8. Sarah Smiles - Panic! At The Disco
  9. Nearly Witches (Ever Since We Met...) - Panic! At The Disco
  10. Miss Jackson (ft. LOLO) - Panic! At The Disco
  11. This Is Gospel - Panic! At The Disco
  12. The End Of All Things - Panic! At The Disco
  13. Victorious - Panic! At The Disco
  14. Death Of A Bachelor (Live) - Panic! At The Disco
  15. LA Devotee - Panic! At The Disco
  16. Don't Threaten Me With A Good Time - Panic! At The Disco

March 1st 2017
