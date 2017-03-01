RE:VOLUTION WEEK FOUR: PANIC! AT THE DISCO
This week of RE:volution focussed on Las Vegas band Panic! At The Disco and the progression of their career, looking at the music they made and what changed over time. From a 40 minute goth cabaret to neo-Beatles stoner rock to Frank Sinatra meets the B52s, the band has changed their sound and aesthetic with every new piece of music. From waistcoats and glitter to Liberace jackets, take a look at all the visual elements that were interwoven into Panic! At The Disco’s musical evolution.
A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out
Pretty. Odd.
Vices And Virtues
Too Weird To Live, Too Rare To Die
Death Of A Bachelor
Playlist
- Time To Dance - Panic! At The Disco
- Lying Is The Most Fun A Girl Can Have Without Taking Her Clothes Off - Panic! At The Disco
- Build God, Then We'll Talk - Panic! At The Disco
- Nine In The Afternoon - Panic! At The Disco
- Northern Downpour - Panic! At The Disco
- She Had The World (Alternate Version) - Panic! At The Disco
- Let's Kill Tonight - Panic! At The Disco
- Sarah Smiles - Panic! At The Disco
- Nearly Witches (Ever Since We Met...) - Panic! At The Disco
- Miss Jackson (ft. LOLO) - Panic! At The Disco
- This Is Gospel - Panic! At The Disco
- The End Of All Things - Panic! At The Disco
- Victorious - Panic! At The Disco
- Death Of A Bachelor (Live) - Panic! At The Disco
- LA Devotee - Panic! At The Disco
- Don't Threaten Me With A Good Time - Panic! At The Disco