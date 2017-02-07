Logo copy

RE:volution Week One: My Chemical Romance

Playlist

  1. Skylines And Turnstiles - My Chemical Romance
  2. Vampires Will Never Hurt You - My Chemical Romance
  3. I'm Not Okay (I Promise) - My Chemical Romance
  4. Helena - My Chemical Romance
  5. Welcome To The Black Parade - My Chemical Romance
  6. Cancer - My Chemical Romance
  7. Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na) - My Chemical Romance
  8. The Kids Of Yesterday - My Chemical Romance
  9. Vampire Money - My Chemical Romance
  10. No Shows - Gerard Way
  11. Tragician - frnkiero andthe cellabration
  12. Take The World - Ray Toro
  13. For You - Electric Century

February 7th 2017
Read more by JacquiPicone
