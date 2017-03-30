SYN Nation
RE:VOLUTION WEEK SIX: DESTRENDS
This week on RE:volution the absolute legends from Destrends stopped by the studio to put together a show full of bands they grew up on, have played with, and just love to have a good boog to. Amongst that were some absolute bangers from their new EP Lousy Lover that you can check out on Bandcamp or even better go check them out all through April!
Playlist
- Blackout - Destrends
- Same Same - Waax
- Pub - Cosmic Psychos
- Calypso - Spiderbait
- Once In A Lifetime - Talking Heads
- Robot Stop - King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
- Jack - Destrends
- Anytime Anywhere - Magic Bones
- Let's Dance - David Bowie
- B.A.T.Z - Batz!
- Pleasure And Pain - Divinyls
- Poverty Line - Good Boy
- Lousy Lover - Destrends
- All My Friends Are Dead - Turbonegro
JacquiPicone
March 30th 2017
Category: Audio, Playlist
Topics: Music
Tags: destrends, revolution
