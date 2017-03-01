Logo copy

RE:VOLUTION WEEK THREE: SICK

MEXICO

So this week I managed to catch a cold that absolutely ruined my voice and made me look like this:

16729107_10154960858514882_4468372359911307780_n

So I took a break from giving you all a lecture on bands and instead just played some music I’d been loving lately to try and save my voice! As usual I’ve included a Spotify playlist and a list of all the tunes I played!

I’ll be back next week with the usual programming!

Playlist

  1. A Real Hero - College & Electric Youth
  2. Come Party - Polish Club
  3. Resistance Is Futile - Jets To Brazil
  4. The One - The Rollercanes
  5. What Can I Do If The Fire Goes Out? - Gang Of Youths
  6. Spring Has Sprung - Skegss
  7. Love - Lana Del Rey
  8. Love Is Mystical - Cold War Kids
  9. Golden Fleece - Amy Shark
  10. Flow - Crooked Colours
  11. Wanting - Gordi
  12. Nightcall - Kavinsky
  13. For You - Electric Century
  14. Hatef--k - The Bravery
  15. Who Can Say - The Horrors

March 1st 2017
