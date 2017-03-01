SYN Nation
RE:VOLUTION WEEK THREE: SICK
So this week I managed to catch a cold that absolutely ruined my voice and made me look like this:
So I took a break from giving you all a lecture on bands and instead just played some music I’d been loving lately to try and save my voice! As usual I’ve included a Spotify playlist and a list of all the tunes I played!
I’ll be back next week with the usual programming!
Playlist
- A Real Hero - College & Electric Youth
- Come Party - Polish Club
- Resistance Is Futile - Jets To Brazil
- The One - The Rollercanes
- What Can I Do If The Fire Goes Out? - Gang Of Youths
- Spring Has Sprung - Skegss
- Love - Lana Del Rey
- Love Is Mystical - Cold War Kids
- Golden Fleece - Amy Shark
- Flow - Crooked Colours
- Wanting - Gordi
- Nightcall - Kavinsky
- For You - Electric Century
- Hatef--k - The Bravery
- Who Can Say - The Horrors
JacquiPicone
March 1st 2017Read more by JacquiPicone
Category: Audio, Playlist
Topics: Music
Tags: revolution
More by RE:volution
RE:volution Week Two: Arctic Monkeys
In week two of RE:volution we took a look at Sheffield rockers Arctic Monkeys, who just recently confirmed that they are working […]
RE:volution Week One: My Chemical Romance
The first week of RE:volution focussed on New Jersey band My Chemical Romance and the progression of their career, looking at the […]