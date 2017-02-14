SYN Nation
RE:volution Week Two: Arctic Monkeys
In week two of RE:volution we took a look at Sheffield rockers Arctic Monkeys, who just recently confirmed that they are working on record #6 this year. From their belter of a debut ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not’ all the way up to their 2013 masterpiece AM, we explored how the band evolved and progressed musically. Check out some other content below for their visual evolution.
Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not
Favourite Worst Nightmare
Humbug
Suck It And See
AM
Glastonbury 2013
Playlist
- I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor - Arctic Monkeys
- When The Sun Goes Down - Arctic Monkeys
- A Certain Romance - Arctic Monkeys
- Brianstorm - Arctic Monkeys
- Fluorescent Adolenscent - Arctic Monkeys
- 505 - Arctic Monkeys
- Crying Lightning - Arctic Monkeys
- Cornerstone - Arctic Monkeys
- Pretty Visitors - Arctic Monkeys
- She's Thunderstorms - Arctic Monkeys
- Black Treacle - Arctic Monkeys
- Suck It And See - Arctic Monkeys
- Do I Wanna Know - Arctic Monkeys
- Arabella - Arctic Monkeys
- Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High? - Arctic Monkeys
- Do Me A Favour - Arctic Monkeys