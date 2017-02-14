Logo copy

RE:volution Week Two: Arctic Monkeys

In week two of RE:volution we took a look at Sheffield rockers Arctic Monkeys, who just recently confirmed that they are working on record #6 this year. From their belter of a debut ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not’ all the way up to their 2013 masterpiece AM, we explored how the band evolved and progressed musically. Check out some other content below for their visual evolution.

 

Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not

Favourite Worst Nightmare

Humbug

Suck It And See

AM

Glastonbury 2013

Playlist

  1. I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor - Arctic Monkeys
  2. When The Sun Goes Down - Arctic Monkeys
  3. A Certain Romance - Arctic Monkeys
  4. Brianstorm - Arctic Monkeys
  5. Fluorescent Adolenscent - Arctic Monkeys
  6. 505 - Arctic Monkeys
  7. Crying Lightning - Arctic Monkeys
  8. Cornerstone - Arctic Monkeys
  9. Pretty Visitors - Arctic Monkeys
  10. She's Thunderstorms - Arctic Monkeys
  11. Black Treacle - Arctic Monkeys
  12. Suck It And See - Arctic Monkeys
  13. Do I Wanna Know - Arctic Monkeys
  14. Arabella - Arctic Monkeys
  15. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High? - Arctic Monkeys
  16. Do Me A Favour - Arctic Monkeys

February 14th 2017
