Ricki-Lee is known for belting out all the big notes.

She shot to fame in 2004 on Australian Idol and we have since watched her grow into a superstar Aussie performer.

Seriously. She. Is. Good!

And Ricki-Lee has (again) left us wanting more after belting out an insane version of A Star is Born’s ‘Shallow’ in Hosier Lane.

See it here:

Wow. Just wow!

Image Credit: Scott Barbour, Getty via Zimbio.