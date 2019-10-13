Right on Track – Episode 13: ‘It’s Not Funny’

The Right On Track podcast makes full steam ahead with a new episode for the week, as Connor, Denham and Parry review three stories from the second series of Thomas the Tank Engine & Friends.

The Scottish blood (or steam rather) is at it’s prime as Donald and Douglas make their debut into the show.

The team also take some time to discuss the highly sort after “missing” episode, The Missing Coach.

Episodes reviewed in this podcast are:

You can watch the episodes linked above for a more authentic podcast experience.

Feature Song of the Week:

Theme Arrangement by carson08022000