For the last 20 years, the federal government has been issuing tighter and tighter laws on what information is shared with the public. According to independent research, Australian governments have passed around 75 laws related to secrecy and spying over the last two decades. Read more at https://yourrighttoknow.com.au/media-freedom/

Now, Australia’s major media organisations have banded together to call for reforms to protect public interest journalism in Australia. Australia’s Right to Know coalition includes Nine, News Corp, the ABC, SBS, The Guardian, and journalists’ union the Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance.

Executive Producer Nic Zoumboulis speaks to Chris Uhlmann about the campaign.