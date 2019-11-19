Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

On Air

Right to Know

r0_236_1080_843_w1200_h678_fmax

For the last 20 years, the federal government has been issuing tighter and tighter laws on what information is shared with the public. According to independent research, Australian governments have passed around 75 laws related to secrecy and spying over the last two decades. Read more at https://yourrighttoknow.com.au/media-freedom/

Now, Australia’s major media organisations have banded together to call for reforms to protect public interest journalism in Australia. Australia’s Right to Know coalition includes Nine, News Corp, the ABC, SBS, The Guardian, and journalists’ union the Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance.

Executive Producer Nic Zoumboulis speaks to Chris Uhlmann about the campaign.

Guests

Chris Uhlmann

Contributors

Nicolas Zoumboulis

November 19th 2019
Read more by Panorama
Category: , , , ,
Tags: , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Panorama

https___cdn.evbuc.com_images_68091589_324833050175_1_original
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Global Climate Strike

On Friday 20 September, it is predicted that millions of people worldwide will march for urgent action on climate change. The movement […]

Fake-Shakespeare-quotes-1024x538
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Shakespeare can help us see past fake news

Fake news and alternative facts are everywhere. In the digital age, you really cannot trust everything you read. What if William Shakespeare […]

Chiptune-Setup-Game-Boys
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Chiptunes: Unique, original and more than just nostalgia

A new style of music is emerging from old technology and it is riding on a lot more than just nostalgia. Chiptunes […]

Related Content

Screen Shot 2019-04-08 at 10.07.02 am
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Youth Employment: Federal Budget 2019

Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Djab Wurrung traditional owners go to court over Western Freeway expansion

Women holding a pens writing a notebook. Recording concept
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Federal Government launches toolkit to help employers hire people with disability