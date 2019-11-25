SYN Podcasts
Right On Track Is Back For Season Three!
After a well earned rest, a cool of the boilers and a reassessment of the signal operations, the boys at Right On Track are back for another season to review fun-filled episodes of Thomas The Tank Engine & Friends.
Tom Parry, Connor Jonas and Tom Denham return in blazing readiness as they sink their teeth into the first three stories, ‘A Scarf For Percy’, ‘Percy’s Promise’ and ‘Time For Trouble’ in their seventeenth episode.
And as the team feast into the third season, something especially fun is on the way, where the audience (that’s you!) get to see the insight to recording of Right On Track.
Keep your eyes peeled on your selected streaming services for a new episode every Friday!
Tom Denham
November 25th 2019
