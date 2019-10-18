Thomaswithnameboardoriginalfont-1-768x432

SYN Podcasts

Right On Track – Episode 14: ‘Look What You’ve Done To Our Breakfast!’

rot-banner-2

It’s Episode 14 of Right On Track, so Connor, Parry and Denham embark to review some more fantastical episodes of Thomas The Tank Engine & Friends from the second series, featuring Ringo Starr as the storyteller.

Percy and Toby are worried when Thomas is sent away for repairs, and all matters of mayhem ensue on the Ffarquhar Branch Line.

The hosts sink their teeth (or minds, rather) into three cracking episodes in this podcast.

They are:

Feature Song of the week: The Breakfast Song (WTL Network)

Theme Arrangement by carson08022000

Tom Denham

October 18th 2019
Read more by Tom Denham
Category: , , ,
Topics: , ,
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Right on Track - A Thomas Podcast

tom-parry-1
Thomaswithnameboardoriginalfont-1-768x432
Right on Track – A Thomas Podcast

Right On Track – Meet the Presenters: Tom Parry

SYN Year: 2017 Favourite Engines: Henry and BoCo Favourite Book: Gordon the Big Engine For as long as he can remember, Parry […]

BreakVan33-(1)
Thomaswithnameboardoriginalfont-1-768x432
Right on Track – A Thomas Podcast

Right on Track – Episode 13: ‘It’s Not Funny’

The Right On Track podcast makes full steam ahead with a new episode for the week, as Connor, Denham and Parry review […]

Related Content

godtet review
Sunday Sweets SYN Website
Sunday Sweets

Sunday Sweets: GODTET - Blown Bamboo Pipes

20190912_214209

Noble Natives live review

A-Checklist-for-Online-Gaming-Privacy
all the best logo wide
All The Best

'Bishop and Dyl' by Jordan Fennell