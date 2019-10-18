SYN Podcasts
Right On Track – Episode 14: ‘Look What You’ve Done To Our Breakfast!’
It’s Episode 14 of Right On Track, so Connor, Parry and Denham embark to review some more fantastical episodes of Thomas The Tank Engine & Friends from the second series, featuring Ringo Starr as the storyteller.
Percy and Toby are worried when Thomas is sent away for repairs, and all matters of mayhem ensue on the Ffarquhar Branch Line.
The hosts sink their teeth (or minds, rather) into three cracking episodes in this podcast.
They are:
Feature Song of the week: The Breakfast Song (WTL Network)
Theme Arrangement by carson08022000
Tom Denham
October 18th 2019Read more by Tom Denham
