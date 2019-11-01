SYN Podcasts
Right On Track – Episodes 15 and 16
Episode 15: Coughs And Sneezles Spread Diseasels
As we steer closer to the conclusion of Season 2, the fun isn’t over yet.
Bill and Ben the tenacious twins are introduced to the series as well as BoCo the elderly diesel.
The episodes reviewed in this podcast are:
Feature Song of the Week: Bertie / Overworld Remix (Sudrian Afro)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2zwucoZd6c4
Theme Arrangement by carson08022000
Episode 16: A Green Caterpillar With Red Stripes
In the spirit of Halloween, the boys get a little spooky and revisit one of the most notorious episodes of Series 2, but in goodness celebrate Christmas to wrap things up for season as well as the end of Ringo Starr’s time on the show as Narrator.
The stories reviewed in this episode are:
Feature Song of the Week: Take On Me (Aha, Cover By ThomasDaTank)
https://soundcloud.com/thomasdatank/take-on-me-s2
Theme Arrangement by carson08022000
Tom Denham
November 1st 2019Read more by Tom Denham
Category: Audio, General, Podcast
Topics: Culture, Geek, Pop Culture
Tags: children's literature, podcast, retro, review, right on track, ringo starr, series 2, thomas, thomas the tank engine, TV
More by Right on Track - A Thomas Podcast
Right On Track – Episode 14: ‘Look What You’ve Done To Our Breakfast!’
It’s Episode 14 of Right On Track, so Connor, Parry and Denham embark to review some more fantastical episodes of Thomas The […]
Right On Track – Meet the Presenters: Tom Parry
SYN Year: 2017 Favourite Engines: Henry and BoCo Favourite Book: Gordon the Big Engine For as long as he can remember, Parry […]
Right on Track – Episode 13: ‘It’s Not Funny’
The Right On Track podcast makes full steam ahead with a new episode for the week, as Connor, Denham and Parry review […]