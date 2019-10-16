Right On Track – Meet the Presenters: Tom Parry

SYN Year: 2017

Favourite Engines: Henry and BoCo

Favourite Book: Gordon the Big Engine

For as long as he can remember, Parry has been an avid fan of Thomas the Tank Engine – no doubt because of his father, a librarian and train buff. Parry has held many interests and passions since childhood, ranging from Super Smash Bros to Top Gear, but his love of Thomas & Friends remains strong. He can often be heard professing his love for the early seasons, and wondering aloud where BoCo went. Parry is also a cinephile, sharing his thoughts about movies on the Film 101 podcast and his personal blog, One Large Popcorn, Please! He has previously contributed reviews to SYN Media, The Iris and YO Bendigo.

Parry’s pick as his favourite episode in the whole Thomas series is ‘Put Upon Percy’, as he believes it encapsulates the scale of grandiose epic nature that Series 5 aimed for.

You can watch it below here!

Right On Track uploads a new episode every Friday.

Be on the look out for this week’s episode as the team review Thomas Comes To Breakfast, Daisy and Percy’s Predicament.