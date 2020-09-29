Panorama Logo

Rio Tinto plans on destroying another 124 Indigenous sites

fdd788cab8b318a75e567ab9940f717c

Earlier this year, the mining company Rio Tinto destroyed Juukan gorge, a 46,000 year old heritage-listed site. After apologising, Rio Tinto has still kept plans to destroy a further 124 Indigenous sites.

Reporter Anneliese Farrer spoke to Jamie Lowe, CEO of the National Native Title Council, to see how this can happen and what the public do to elevate Traditional Owners voices.

Guests

Jamie Lowe, CEO of the National Native Title Council

Contributors

Anneliese Farrer

Panorama

September 29th 2020
