On Air
Rio Tinto plans on destroying another 124 Indigenous sites
Earlier this year, the mining company Rio Tinto destroyed Juukan gorge, a 46,000 year old heritage-listed site. After apologising, Rio Tinto has still kept plans to destroy a further 124 Indigenous sites.
Reporter Anneliese Farrer spoke to Jamie Lowe, CEO of the National Native Title Council, to see how this can happen and what the public do to elevate Traditional Owners voices.
Guests
Jamie Lowe, CEO of the National Native Title Council
Contributors
Anneliese Farrer
Panorama
September 29th 2020
Category: Audio, Audio, Internal News, Interview, Local News, News, News and Commentary
Topics: Community, News
Tags: Aboriginal, affairs, Anneliese Farrer, destroy, First Nation, Heritage, Indigenous, Juukan Gorge, mining, Native Title, Owners, panorama, Rio Tinto, sites, traditional
