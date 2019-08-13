Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

Rising calls for a Cash for Cans to help ease Victoria’s recycling crisis

For years, the Victorian government has rejected cash for containers, saying that our recycling systems are good enough and the schemes are trouble than they’re worth.

But now, in the midst of a recycling crisis and with so many recyclables ending up in landfill, a container deposit scheme is back on the table.

Danielle O’Neal reports.

Samantha Ratnam, Leader of the Victorian Greens
Adam Nicholason, Spokesperson from ContainerExchange (QLD)

Danielle O’Neal

August 13th 2019
