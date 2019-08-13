On Air
Rising calls for a Cash for Cans to help ease Victoria’s recycling crisis
For years, the Victorian government has rejected cash for containers, saying that our recycling systems are good enough and the schemes are trouble than they’re worth.
But now, in the midst of a recycling crisis and with so many recyclables ending up in landfill, a container deposit scheme is back on the table.
Danielle O’Neal reports.
Guests
Samantha Ratnam, Leader of the Victorian Greens
Adam Nicholason, Spokesperson from ContainerExchange (QLD)
Contributors
Danielle O’Neal
Panorama
August 13th 2019Read more by Panorama
Category: Audio, Audio, Local News, News, Politics
Topics: Environment
Tags: Cash for Cans, Danielle O'Neal, environment, panorama, Victoria, waste
