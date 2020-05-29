Rising prices, bursting bubbles: an investigation into the the housing market

Across two packages, reporter Anneliese Farrer investigates the “housing bubble” phenomenon with Dr. Ilan Wiesel, Senior Lecturer of Global Urbanisation at the University of Melbourne.

Many working class people have struggled to break into the housing market with increasing difficulty since the 1980’s. House prices seem to be rising exponentially, but why?

Housing prices have increased since the 1980s for various reasons but is there anything that can be done to solve the issue and help liberate the next generation of home owners?