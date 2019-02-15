50317004_371433143653111_5712174575169568768_n

SYN 90.7

RMIT Football Academy Interview

Screen Shot 2019-02-13 at 2.15.16 pm

Want to get involved with AFL? Do you go to university?

Listen to Tennyson, Jake, Alexander and Moni Interview Sally Tanner (Senior Coordinator, Sport at RMIT) about the RMIT football academy and how young girls can get involved.

She also talked about the investment in sport that RMIT have done to organise this academy and how RMIT is committed to diversity and inclusion in sport, including the #BecauseSheCan Program

February 15th 2019
Read more by Sports Desk
Category:
Topics:
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteer90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by The Sports Desk

sports20desk_6.jpg
50317004_371433143653111_5712174575169568768_n
The Sports Desk

SPORTS DESK PODCAST 13.11.16

Catch Ben and Austin as they discuss all the latest in the sporting world for this week!

sports desk image
50317004_371433143653111_5712174575169568768_n
The Sports Desk

SPORTS DESK PODCAST 9.10.16

Join Ben and Austin as they discuss all the latest in the world of sport in a jam-packed podcast!

sports desk image
50317004_371433143653111_5712174575169568768_n
The Sports Desk

SPORTS DESK SHOW 25.9.16

Join Ben, Ed, Alex, Josh and Austin as they discuss all the latest in the world of sport!

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport