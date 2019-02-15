RMIT Football Academy Interview

Want to get involved with AFL? Do you go to university?

Listen to Tennyson, Jake, Alexander and Moni Interview Sally Tanner (Senior Coordinator, Sport at RMIT) about the RMIT football academy and how young girls can get involved.

She also talked about the investment in sport that RMIT have done to organise this academy and how RMIT is committed to diversity and inclusion in sport, including the #BecauseSheCan Program