Congratulations are in order for British singer Robbie Williams and his actress wife Ayda Field who have welcomed their third child, via surrogate.

Field shared the shock baby news on Instagram overnight.

“I spy with my little eye an extra little hand,” she wrote, alongside a black and white photo of the family holding hands.

“So we have been keeping a very special secret! We are delighted to share with you that we have had a baby girl … welcome to the world Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams!!” she added.

Field also opened up the birthing process, revealing it had been a “long and difficult path to get here, which is why we have kept it on the down low”.

“Family comes in all forms, and this little lady, who is biologically ours, was carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful,” she added.

It is unclear when and where the baby was born.

Williams and Field are already parents to daughter Theodora ‘Teddy’ Rose, five, and son Charlton ‘Charlie’ Valentine, three.

The couple – who are currently appearing as judges on The X Factor UK – wed in 2010, after meeting in 2002 when working on a BBC documentary about Williams’ life.

Image Credit: Ayda Field, Instagram.