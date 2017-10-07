Rockology Spotify Playlist & Thanks

Rockology2Facebook

Just wanted to thank everyone who tuned into my first ever seasonal show! I have really enjoyed creating it and sharing my love for Rock Music with everyone. If you missed any episodes you can listen to them all here right now 🎧 

This show may eventually return again in the future, but for the meanwhile I’ve created a Spotify playlist with every song that I featured on the show. So you can listen to those awesome tunes anytime.

For updates & more and any announcements on this shows future. Please Follow Rockology on FacebookTwitter & Instagram. I would also love to hear your feedback on the show. Tweet me @SYNRockology #SYNRockology or you can email [email protected].

 

