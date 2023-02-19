Rockology – The Resurrection

Rockology2Facebook

As part of SYN’s 20-year celebration ‘Coming of Age’ Rockolog is back. Five years since its inception Sam Menhennet is back with a two-hour extravaganza celebrating all things rock. In the first hour, listeners can expect to hear tracks from the best rock debut albums. The second hour takes a closer look at the under-appreciated gems of the Indie and Britpop scenes.

Sam Menhennet

February 19th 2023
