Rockology – The Resurrection

As part of SYN’s 20-year celebration ‘Coming of Age’ Rockolog is back. Five years since its inception Sam Menhennet is back with a two-hour extravaganza celebrating all things rock. In the first hour, listeners can expect to hear tracks from the best rock debut albums. The second hour takes a closer look at the under-appreciated gems of the Indie and Britpop scenes.

Don’t miss a beat! Follow Rockology on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

#SYNRockology