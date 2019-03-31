The Rolling Stones have been forced to postpone a series of US stadium dates to allow frontman Mick Jagger to recover from a mystery illness.

The 75 year old is undergoing medical treatment and his doctors have advised him to take a break and focus on making a full recovery before returning to the stage.

Details on Jagger’s condition have not been released.

“Mick has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time, as he needs medical treatment,” a Twitter post on the band’s official account read. “The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible.”

Mick also took to Twitter to apologise to fans.

I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this.

I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone. — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 30, 2019

The US leg of the band’s ‘No Filter Tour’ was due to kick off in Miami, Florida on April 20.

It is not clear when the postponed tour will begin.

Country stars the Zac Brown Band recently landed the coveted opening slot for the legendary group’s upcoming tour stop in Jacksonville, Florida.

We’re pleased to announce that special guest @zacbrownband will be joining the Rolling Stones in Jacksonville on April 24! #StonesNoFilter https://t.co/Ao9rEVijMX pic.twitter.com/Nzda61UEMu — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) February 20, 2019

The band shared the news with fans online last month, writing: “We are huge fans of @RollingStones, it’s an honor to join them in Jacksonville and share a stage with such legendary musicians! The show is April 24th.”

It now looks as if that date may also be postponed to allow Jagger to make a full recovery.

(with WENN)

Image Credit: Roberto Ricciuti, Getty via Zimbio.