Room on the Broom interview with Andrew Threlfall

As the year draws to a close, Art Smitten will be looking back at our favourite discussions from throughout 2019.

Like The Gruffalo and The Gruffalo’s Child before it, Julia Donaldson’s picture book Room on the Broom has come to be loved by children the world over. It has also been adapted for the stage, with CDP being one such company to do so.

During Art Smitten‘s first season, co-hosts Tom Denham and Aurora Wang chatted with director Andrew Threlfall about CDP’s stage adaptation and why it was perfect for audiences of all ages.

CDP’s Room on the Broom will be returning to the Athenaeum Theatre over the Summer holidays – 10th – 15th January, 2020. For more information, head to https://www.cdp.com.au/roomonthebroom.html

Segment originally aired Wednesday, April 10th. Produced by Arnie Duracak; edited by Tom Parry.

Image courtesy of CDP.