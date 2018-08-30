Rory and Belinda Sloane reveal their first baby was stillborn

Adelaide Crows vice-captain Rory Sloane was ruled out of the club’s game against Carlton at the weekend due to a “private family matter”.

Now we know why the star midfielder didn’t line up against the Blues, and the reason is just so sad.

Sloane and his wife Belinda took to Instagram earlier this afternoon to reveal their baby, Leo, was stillborn last week.

“Last week we said goodbye to our beautiful little man. Leo Rory Sloane was born into the world still, but perfect,” the couple captioned a photo of themselves holding the hand of their baby, who was due in October.

“Thanks for making us the proudest parents and filling our hearts with love beyond measure, the moments we had with you are now beautiful memories that will last a lifetime #lionwarrior.”

The Crows released a short statement on Saturday night, confirming Sloane would miss the game due to a “private family matter” and asked for privacy for Rory, Belinda and their famillies.

Sloane announced on Instagram in April that he and Belinda were expecting their first child.

“Belinda and grom onboard #coming2018,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself on a stand-up paddle board.

Thinking of you Rory and Belinda at this difficult time. Take care guys!

Image Credit: Scott Barbour, Getty via Zimbio.