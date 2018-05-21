SYN Nation
Royal Sex, How to Kiss & Fictional Attraction – 20 May 2018
With the Royal Wedding all the rage, Huw, Ruby & Jazmin ask on Naughty Rude this week: “In what position will the newest royal couple consummate their marriage?”.
Jazmin deconstructs the weird ass art of kissing, Huw considers our attraction to fictional characters, and Ruby talks the pet names and terms of endearment we love and hate.
Plus, each week we answer all your Tumblr questions! Hit us up at thenaughtyrudeshow.tumblr.com/ask and we’ll get to your questions live every Sunday night 8PM AEST on digital radio on SYN Nation or tune in via your favourite streaming app, and at syn.org.au.
