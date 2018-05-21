Royal Sex, How to Kiss & Fictional Attraction – 20 May 2018

With the Royal Wedding all the rage, Huw, Ruby & Jazmin ask on Naughty Rude this week: “In what position will the newest royal couple consummate their marriage?”.

Jazmin deconstructs the weird ass art of kissing, Huw considers our attraction to fictional characters, and Ruby talks the pet names and terms of endearment we love and hate.

