RSPCA’S $29 adoption weekend hailed a huge success

By Amy Clements

RSPCA Victoria has rehomed 634 animals following its ‘Clear the Shelter’ campaign held across the state last weekend which saw adoption fees slashed to a record low of $29.

The campaign ran from Friday 23 February until Sunday 25 February. All animals, except for horses and ponies, could be purchased for the flat fee.

RSPCA Victoria Dr Liz Walker said in a press release that the stories behind each adoption make these unprecedented adoption numbers “so meaningful”.

“It is truly heart-warming to know that 634 animals have spent their first night at home in a new family,” said Dr Walker.

88% of dogs and 62% of cats were rehomed or reclaimed over the year, according to RSPCA Victoria’s annual report for 2016/17. While the average animal spends 24.6 days under the RSPCA’s care.

“It is fantastic to see that more and more Victorians are choosing to adopt,” said Dr Walker.

Rachel Florence adopted her playful kitten Oscar during the campaign.

“I actually just went to the RSPCA to have a look but as soon as I saw Oscar I knew I had to take him home that day,” said Rachel.

Oscar was found in a box before he was taken to the RSPCA.

“He’s settled into his home better then I could’ve hoped for,” said Rachel. “He’s already playing with our other pets and loves to snuggle more than anything else.”

Beth Davall also had a positive experience at the RSPCA last weekend where she adopted a little grey and white tabby kitten named Theo.

“We already have 2 cats, Pumpkin and Bruce, who we also adopted in 2016 from the Burwood East shelter,” said Beth. “So far Theo is getting along awesomely with both of them.”

Beth and her fiancé originally planned to adopt a third cat around their birthdays but when they found out about the $29 sale they thought it was a sign. “We could finally afford it and it was the perfect opportunity.”

Beth says that even though she had to wait six hours to see the kittens at the RSPCA, she was kept informed and given a phone call when it was her turn.

The RSPCA does not expect that these low adoption fees will result in animals being handed back.

Dr Liz Walker said that all available research shows that the price of an animal has no impact on return rates and no negative impact on the animal’s welfare.

To see the animals available still looking for homes around Victoria please visit: http://www.rspcavic.org/adoption.