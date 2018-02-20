SYN’s April 2018 Regional Training Workshop!

It’s time again for SYN’s next Regional Training Workshop!

SYN’s RTWs are an awesome day about learning how to become better media makers, networking with like-minded young people, and eating pizza.

In past, topics covered at our RTWs have included: Interviewing, podcasting, diversity in radio, applying for grants, and creating an overall vision for your station.

We also have special guest speakers, so get excited, and sign up with the form below.

Questions? Email Josh at [email protected]