Ruby Fields, ‘Your dad’s opinion for dinner’

Ruby Fields is definitely one of the greatest up and comers in the Australian music scene. Last year she woke up one afternoon to find her debut single ‘I want’ had blown up on unearthed, it was played on the radio the same day! One year on, the Cronulla local played to a full Northcote Social Club with her already numerous devoted fans belting out all the lyrics to songs not yet a month old.

Garage punk outfit, Tony Dork opened the Melbourne leg of Ruby Fields Australian tour for her debut EP, ‘Your dad’s opinion for dinner’. The local boys singing about their appreciation of feet, insects and Andrew Agassi. The tennis loving entomologists also treated the crowd to a very high energy rendition of their newly released singe ‘Quarter Life Crisis.’

FRITZY was next to take the stage, FRITZY is the Music of Tilly Murphy, who had driven down all the way from Newcastle with her band. FRITZY performed alongside her band spreading the spacey noise-pop vibes from her 2017 solo project ‘DIY n LO-FI.’

After Infectious guitar and Drum riffs from FRITZY, Ruby Fields was up, opening with a live favourite but still to be released anthem ‘Trouble.’ After that moving into songs from her Debut EP, ‘Ritalin’ a song about working at a chemist and the struggles of growing up. Ruby Fields’ EP ‘Your dad’s opinion for dinner’ dropped on March 1st but fans already knew every word. It is Fields’ laidback, have a drink with me attitude, and the way that she is so real in her music that makes her such an amazing artist to watch. Not to be discounted also, is the attention to detail in her music, Fields told triple J how she wanted to learn how to make guitars to get the perfect sound for her music. ‘P Plates’ Ruby Field’s second single, has one of the coolest guitar riffs in my mind and you can hear it here. Fields went on to showcase her versatility with a stunning cover of Cherry Lips by ‘Garbage.’ Before her band left the stage, Fields confessed that before the show she had just got off the phone with her mother who had told her how proud she was, ‘Redneck lullaby’ is about some of the struggles she had with her parents growing up. Fields really is unique in how she shares so much of herself in her music and there is so much that everyone can identify with. ‘Redneck Lullaby’ is a real favourite of mine because it is so vulnerable but also so strong lyrically and it’s so much more than just a sad song. As with all of Field’s music the songs are extremely clever lyrically whether they are serious or not so. During her set Ruby mentioned how her sixteen year old self would never of imagined this, such a big crowd all there to watch her perform.

With the boys from Tony Dork having a bit of a boogie in the background Fields went on to close the show with ‘P Plates’ and finally, the song that started it all ‘I want.’ The audience couldn’t get enough, when she finished out chanting for an Encore of the same songs again. Ruby is an extremely talented artist and performer and is definitely worth a listen.