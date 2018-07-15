SYN 90.7
When Did You Ruin The Moment?, The Pizza Necklace & How To Adult: Hosting a Dinner Party – Get Cereal Saturdays 14 July
On the final Get Cereal Saturdays show, Sam & Jules argue over the iconic TV hit ‘Gossip Girl’, call a psychic hotline for tech support and prep the studio for a dinner party (#adulting). Sam brings the Pizza Necklace invention to SYN while Jules makes sure she keeps her osteo appointment – even live on air! All that on more on this week’s podcast.
