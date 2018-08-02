Sad news for Pink fans with tix to her first Sydney show

In disappointing news for Pink fans, the pop superstar has been forced to postpone her first of nine Sydney shows due to illness.

Tour promoter Live Nation confirmed the change in a statement, revealing the singer is suffering from an upper respiratory illness – believed to be a chest infection or something similar – and her doctor has advised her not to perform, just in case it makes things worse.

Pink also took to social media to explain the situation to her fans.

Hi my Sydney friends. It is with great frustration that I bring you this news:( Friday’s show will be postponed. I was hoping a couple of days of rest would help me kick this sick, but not at the speed I was hoping for. I appreciate your well wishes and understanding + I’m sorry. — P!nk (@Pink) August 2, 2018

She also asked her followers for their advice on wellness shots and other medical treatments.

Sydney friends: does anyone have a favorite place that makes wellness shots and fresh juices for when I get there? Thanks in advance. And how do we feel about Neti- pots. They scare me. — P!nk (@Pink) August 2, 2018

Pink was due to perform her first of nine Sydney shows as part of her Beautiful Trauma tour at Qudos Bank Arena tomorrow night. Live Nation has told concertgoers to hang onto their tickets as it will announce a rescheduled date shortly.

Pink is in the middle of a massive 35-date national tour, with a string of upcoming shows scheduled for Brisbane and Melbourne. The rest of her Aussie shows are set to go ahead as planned.

We’ll keep you in the loop with any developments!

Image Credit: Ryan Alysworth, courtesy of Live Nation.