Sad news for Pink fans with tix to her first Sydney show

In disappointing news for Pink fans, the pop superstar has been forced to postpone her first of nine Sydney shows due to illness.

Tour promoter Live Nation confirmed the change in a statement, revealing the singer is suffering from an upper respiratory illness – believed to be a chest infection or something similar – and her doctor has advised her not to perform, just in case it makes things worse.

Live Nation's statement confirming Pink had postponed her first Sydney show.

Pink also took to social media to explain the situation to her fans.

She also asked her followers for their advice on wellness shots and other medical treatments.

Pink was due to perform her first of nine Sydney shows as part of her Beautiful Trauma tour at Qudos Bank Arena tomorrow night. Live Nation has told concertgoers to hang onto their tickets as it will announce a rescheduled date shortly.

Pink is in the middle of a massive 35-date national tour, with a string of upcoming shows scheduled for Brisbane and Melbourne. The rest of her Aussie shows are set to go ahead as planned.

Image Credit: Ryan Alysworth, courtesy of Live Nation.

Jayden Forster

August 2nd 2018
