Sam Menhennet’s Final Show

Sam Menhennet

After seven incredible years at SYN, It’s time to say goodbye! On Friday I aired my final ever show. Listen below to the special 2-hour finale with special guests Brent Watkinson, Michael Serpell and James Worth and Josh Stumpo. As I look back to where it all began. SYN has had a monumental impact on my life, and I’m so grateful for my time.

Thank you to everyone I’ve met across the journey it’s been an absolute pleasure! Thanks for listening.

You can follow me on Twitter & Instagram @sammenhennet

Sam Menhennet

December 18th 2023
Read more by Sam Menhennet
Category: , , ,
Topics: ,
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Donate to SYNOn Air ScheduleVolunteerMembershipContact

Related Content

RHCP vs Foo Fighters WEB
moshpit-logo-2021
Moshpit

The Great Metal Standoff - Red Hot Chili Peppers vs Foo Fighters w/The Sports Desk (Round 2)

Sampled 2023 logo
Sampled 2023 logo
Sampled

SAMPLED (Halloween Special) 31/10/23

VivaldiWeezerBanner
Sampled 2023 logo
Sampled

SAMPLED 24/10/23 (Podcast + Playlist)