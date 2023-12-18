Sam Menhennet’s Final Show

After seven incredible years at SYN, It’s time to say goodbye! On Friday I aired my final ever show. Listen below to the special 2-hour finale with special guests Brent Watkinson, Michael Serpell and James Worth and Josh Stumpo. As I look back to where it all began. SYN has had a monumental impact on my life, and I’m so grateful for my time.

Thank you to everyone I’ve met across the journey it’s been an absolute pleasure! Thanks for listening.

You can follow me on Twitter & Instagram @sammenhennet