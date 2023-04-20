Sammy J on Political Clowns and Clowning Politicians

Bridie Golding, Nyah Barnes and Freddie Moffat interviewed comedian Sammy J about his show Good Hustle.

The Melbourne Comedy Festival is in full swing, with shows from comedians big and small taking over the city.

Sammy J is on the circuit with his new show Good Hustle — a farewell to his characters satirising federal politics on ABC TV. He’s walking away from his regular tv spot after five years.

Sammy told the Represent team his act has grown stronger over the course of the festival.

‘Good Hustle’ concludes its Melbourne leg on Sunday, 24 April. Tickets are available online.