SAMPLED 01/08/23

Sampled – 3-5PM, Tuesday 26th July

On this episode of Sampled catch The Weeknd’s sample of an 80’s New Wave classic, The Beach Boy’s remake of The Crystals’ hit ‘Then He Kissed Me’, an interpolation of 2000s pop hit by Lumidee in a track Nicki Minaj released this year, plus so much more! 🌠

Listen back on this week’s episode via the podcast ↓

Listen to the tracks on Sampled’s Spotify playlist