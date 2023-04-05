On Air
SAMPLED 04/04/23
Sampled – 3-5PM, Tuesday 4 April
This week featured samples of 60’s era icons, including Elvis Presley’s ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’ and The Beach Boys’ ‘Hushabye’. There’s also plenty of 90’s hits by the likes of Moby, Dido and Will Smith. Also catch covers of Bonnie Tyler’s ‘Holding Out For a Hero’ and Corona’s ‘Rhythm of the Night’.
TIMMY THOMAS – Why Can’t We Live Together?
DRAKE – Hotline Bling
THE BEACH BOYS – Hushabye
THE AVALANCHES – If I Was a Folkstar
ELVIS PRESLEY – Can’t Help Falling In Love
SPIRITUALIZED – Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating In Space
KIM CARNES – Bette Davis Eyes
MYLO – In My Arms
BONNIE TYLER – Holding Out For A Hero
FROU FROU – Holding Out For A Hero
MOBY – Porcelain
A$AP ROCKY – A$AP Forever (ft. Moby)
DIDO – Thank You
EMINEM, Dido – Stan
SNAP! – Rhythm Is A Dancer
CORONA – The Rhythm Of The Night
BASTILLE – Of The Night
CRYSTAL WATERS – Gypsy Woman
T.I. – Why You Wanna
THE WHISPERS – And The Beat Goes On
WILL SMITH – Miami
HEATWAVE – The Big Guns
VANTAGE – 50//50
Crystal Nicholas
April 5th 2023Read more by Crystal Nicholas
