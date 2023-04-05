SAMPLED 04/04/23

Sampled – 3-5PM, Tuesday 4 April

This week featured samples of 60’s era icons, including Elvis Presley’s ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’ and The Beach Boys’ ‘Hushabye’. There’s also plenty of 90’s hits by the likes of Moby, Dido and Will Smith. Also catch covers of Bonnie Tyler’s ‘Holding Out For a Hero’ and Corona’s ‘Rhythm of the Night’.

Listen back on this week’s episode via the podcast ↓

Playlist

TIMMY THOMAS – Why Can’t We Live Together?

DRAKE – Hotline Bling

THE BEACH BOYS – Hushabye

THE AVALANCHES – If I Was a Folkstar

ELVIS PRESLEY – Can’t Help Falling In Love

SPIRITUALIZED – Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating In Space

KIM CARNES – Bette Davis Eyes

MYLO – In My Arms

BONNIE TYLER – Holding Out For A Hero

FROU FROU – Holding Out For A Hero

MOBY – Porcelain

A$AP ROCKY – A$AP Forever (ft. Moby)

DIDO – Thank You

EMINEM, Dido – Stan

SNAP! – Rhythm Is A Dancer

CORONA – The Rhythm Of The Night

BASTILLE – Of The Night

CRYSTAL WATERS – Gypsy Woman

T.I. – Why You Wanna

THE WHISPERS – And The Beat Goes On

WILL SMITH – Miami

HEATWAVE – The Big Guns

VANTAGE – 50//50

Listen to the tracks on Sampled’s Spotify playlist