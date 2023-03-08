SAMPLED 07/03/23

Sampled – 3-5PM, Tuesday 7 March



This episode we’re joined by a very special guest, it’s Melbourne based rapper/singer/producer BOY CURSED (aka. Marzi).

We chat about his single from 2022 titled ‘CHECKPOINT’ which sampled a 70s soul track by Fathers Children titled ‘I Really Really Love You’. His track had been inspired by a track called ‘Weight’ by American rapper redveil which also sampled the Fathers Children track.

The interview also featured an exclusive listen into an upcoming track BOY CURSED collaborated on with Melbourne producer Abe Rich titled ‘NO CONVOS’ and a deep dive into intergalactic sounds he incorporated into his band Fairtrade Narcotic’s new single ‘Black Holes’.

Listen to the interview on the podcast, begins at 4:00 ↓



*Note: First break was not recorded for this episode

Playlist

LIONEL RICHIE – All Night Long

ENRIQUE IGLESIAS FT. PITBULL – I Like It

THE ISLEY BROTHERS – Footsteps in the Dark

ICE CUBE – Today was a Good Day

DOJA CAT – Celebrity Skin

BONEY M – Ma Baker

LADY GAGA – Poker Face

KID CUDI FT. KANYE WEST, COMMON – Make Her Say

REDVEIL – Weight

FATHER’S CHILDREN – I Really Really Love You

BOY CURSED – CHECKPOINT (Prod. Abe Rich)

ABE RICH FT. BOY CURSED – NO CONVOS (unreleased)

FAIRTRADE NARCOTICS – Black Holes

BILLY COBHAM – Heather

SOULS OF MISCHIEF – 93 ’Til Infinity

THE MANHATTANS – Wish That You Were Mine

THE NEIGHBOURHOOD – Lost In Translation

TWO DOOR CINEMA CLUB – What You Know

THE BACKSEAT LOVERS – Kilby Girl

CLAUDE DEBUSSY – Clair De Lune

FLIGHT FACILITIES – Clair De Lune

Listen to the tracks on Sampled’s Spotify playlist

