SAMPLED 07/03/23

Sampled – 3-5PM, Tuesday 7 March

This episode we’re joined by a very special guest, it’s Melbourne based rapper/singer/producer BOY CURSED (aka. Marzi).

We chat about his single from 2022 titled ‘CHECKPOINT’ which sampled a 70s soul track by Fathers Children titled ‘I Really Really Love You’. His track had been inspired by a track called ‘Weight’ by American rapper redveil which also sampled the Fathers Children track.

The interview also featured an exclusive listen into an upcoming track BOY CURSED collaborated on with Melbourne producer Abe Rich titled ‘NO CONVOS’ and a deep dive into intergalactic sounds he incorporated into his band Fairtrade Narcotic’s new single ‘Black Holes’.

Listen to the interview on the podcast, begins at 4:00 ↓


*Note: First break was not recorded for this episode

Playlist
LIONEL RICHIE – All Night Long
ENRIQUE IGLESIAS FT. PITBULL – I Like It
THE ISLEY BROTHERS – Footsteps in the Dark
ICE CUBE – Today was a Good Day
DOJA CAT – Celebrity Skin
BONEY M – Ma Baker
LADY GAGA – Poker Face
KID CUDI FT. KANYE WEST, COMMON – Make Her Say
REDVEIL – Weight
FATHER’S CHILDREN – I Really Really Love You
BOY CURSED – CHECKPOINT (Prod. Abe Rich)
ABE RICH FT. BOY CURSED – NO CONVOS (unreleased)
FAIRTRADE NARCOTICS – Black Holes
BILLY COBHAM – Heather
SOULS OF MISCHIEF – 93 ’Til Infinity
THE MANHATTANS – Wish That You Were Mine
THE NEIGHBOURHOOD – Lost In Translation
TWO DOOR CINEMA CLUB – What You Know
THE BACKSEAT LOVERS – Kilby Girl
CLAUDE DEBUSSY – Clair De Lune
FLIGHT FACILITIES – Clair De Lune

Listen to the tracks on Sampled’s Spotify playlist

March 8th 2023
Read more by Crystal Nicholas
