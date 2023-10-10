SAMPLED 10/10/23

Sampled – 3-5PM, Tuesday 10th October

Sampled is back for another season! This episode explores the brand new hit from Troye Sivan ‘Got Me Started’, detailing how he was the first artist granted permission by Bag Raiders to sample ‘Shooting Stars’. Also, we delve into Coi Leray’s popular track ‘Players’ looping the instrumental of Grandmaster Flash’s ‘The Message’.

This episode featured a sample of American RnB group ‘Troop’ in the track ‘Agora Hills’ from Doja Cat’s new album Scarlet, a Cheap Trick classic sounding familiar to The Beatles’ ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’, plus PARTYNEXTDOOR’s Miguel sample.

