SAMPLED 11/07/23

Welcome back to Sampled! The season return featured some fresh tracks including samples such as Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s ‘Barbie Girl’ for the Barbie film and a remake of Billy Joel’s ‘We Didn’t Start The Fire’ by Fall Out Boy released earlier this week.
Crystal Nicholas
July 24th 2023Read more by Crystal Nicholas
