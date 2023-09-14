SAMPLED 12/09/23

The season 3 finale of Sampled featured a brand new track by Aussie dj Kinder sampling KC and the Sunshine Band’s ‘That’s the Way (I Like It), Smashmouth’s hit cover of a classic by The Monkee, an interpolation of Diana Ross’ vocals on The Notorious B.I.G’s record and so many more tunes! If you missed it, be sure to check out the podcast below! 🌠

Listen back on this week’s episode via the podcast ↓

Listen to the tracks on Sampled’s Spotify playlist

September 14th 2023
