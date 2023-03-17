On Air
SAMPLED 14/03/23
Sampled – 3-5PM, Tuesday 14 March
This episode of Sampled delved into some EDM samples, including Zedd and Martin Garrix. There were also plenty of 80’s hits, with an iconic cover by the Pet Shop Boys and a groovy Club Nouveau number.
Listen back on this week’s episode via the podcast ↓
Playlist
BRENDA RUSSELL – A Little Bit Of Love
ARIANA GRANDE, MAC MILLER – The Way
CLUB NOUVEAU – Why You Treat Me So Bad
LUNIZ, MICHAEL MARSHALL – I Got 5 On It
ELVIS PRESLEY – Always On My Mind
PET SHOP BOYS – Always On My Mind
TOTO – Georgy Porgy
MC LYTE – Poor Georgie
MS. LAURYN HILL – Ex-Factor
DRAKE – Nice For What
TOM PETTY – I Won’t Back Down
SAM SMITH – Stay With Me
BOOTSY COLLINS – I’d Rather Be With You
CHILDISH GAMBINO – Redbone
VAN HALEN – On Fire
FALL OUT BOY – My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark
EDDIE JOHNS – More Spell On You
DAFT PUNK – One More Time
BUSTA RHYMES, KELIS – What It Is
MARTIN GARRIX – Animals
ZEDD, FOXES – Clarity
ICE SPICE – No Clarity
Listen to the tracks on Sampled’s Spotify playlist
Crystal Nicholas
March 17th 2023Read more by Crystal Nicholas
Category: Uncategorized
Topics: Music
Tags: 2023, march, Music, Playlist, podcast, Sampled, seasonal
More by Sampled
SAMPLED 07/03/23
Sampled – 3-5PM, Tuesday 7 March This episode we’re joined by a very special guest, it’s Melbourne based rapper/singer/producer BOY CURSED (aka. […]
SAMPLED – 28/02/23
Sampled – 3-5PM, Tuesday 28 February This week featured the samples of some mega hits, including David Bowie’s Space Oddity as well […]
SAMPLED – 21/02/23 (PODCAST)
Sampled – 3-5PM, Tuesday 21 February Sampled’s season return highlighted samples used in hits by artists such as Rod Stewart, TV Girl and […]