SAMPLED 14/03/23

Sampled – 3-5PM, Tuesday 14 March

This episode of Sampled delved into some EDM samples, including Zedd and Martin Garrix. There were also plenty of 80’s hits, with an iconic cover by the Pet Shop Boys and a groovy Club Nouveau number.

Playlist

BRENDA RUSSELL – A Little Bit Of Love

ARIANA GRANDE, MAC MILLER – The Way

CLUB NOUVEAU – Why You Treat Me So Bad

LUNIZ, MICHAEL MARSHALL – I Got 5 On It

ELVIS PRESLEY – Always On My Mind

PET SHOP BOYS – Always On My Mind

TOTO – Georgy Porgy

MC LYTE – Poor Georgie

MS. LAURYN HILL – Ex-Factor

DRAKE – Nice For What

TOM PETTY – I Won’t Back Down

SAM SMITH – Stay With Me

BOOTSY COLLINS – I’d Rather Be With You

CHILDISH GAMBINO – Redbone

VAN HALEN – On Fire

FALL OUT BOY – My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark

EDDIE JOHNS – More Spell On You

DAFT PUNK – One More Time

BUSTA RHYMES, KELIS – What It Is

MARTIN GARRIX – Animals

ZEDD, FOXES – Clarity

ICE SPICE – No Clarity

March 17th 2023
Read more by Crystal Nicholas
