SAMPLED 17/10/23 (Podcast + Playlist)

Sampled – 3-5PM, Tuesday 17th October

This episode of Sampled delves into some new tracks including Drake’s ‘All The Parties’ sampling major 80’s hit ‘West End Girls’ by Pet Shop Boys and Aussie DJ Dom Dolla’s fresh single ‘Saving Up’ where he intentionally edits original vocals to sound like a sample.

The cover featured this week is No Doubt’s ‘It’s My Life’, the track is originally by 80’s band Talk Talk. Also catch the lyrics from a track by Harry Styles that are recognisable to Pink Floyd’s ‘Wish You Were Here’, a double feature of 2PAC samples and a Sade interpolation by MF DOOM.

Listen back on this week’s episode via the podcast below ↓

Be sure to also donate to SYN’s emergency fundraiser – our station is at risk of being taken off the airwaves! We only have 4 weeks left to raise funds for our community, SYN is the only youth broadcaster in Melbourne and shutting down the station will mean the loss of a platform for young people. Visit givenow.com.au/savesyn

Listen to all songs featured on Sampled’s Spotify playlist