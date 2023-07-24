SAMPLED 18/07/23

Sampled – 3-5PM, Tuesday 18th July

This week explored some quirky samples, including an interpolation of The Beatles’ ‘Glass Onion’ in MF DOOM’s track ‘Tick, Tick…’ and Nelly’s Marvin Gaye sample in his track ‘The Fix’. This episode also spun the iconic cover of Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’ by 90’s alternative artist Jeff Buckley.

Listen back on this week’s episode via the podcast ↓

Listen to the tracks on Sampled’s Spotify playlist