Sampled 2023 logo

SAMPLED 18/07/23

Sampled 2023 logo

Sampled – 3-5PM, Tuesday 18th July

This week explored some quirky samples, including an interpolation of The Beatles’ ‘Glass Onion’ in MF DOOM’s track ‘Tick, Tick…’ and Nelly’s Marvin Gaye sample in his track ‘The Fix’. This episode also spun the iconic cover of Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’ by 90’s alternative artist Jeff Buckley.

Listen back on this week’s episode via the podcast ↓

Listen to the tracks on Sampled’s Spotify playlist

July 24th 2023
Read more by Crystal Nicholas
Category: , ,
Tags: , , , , , ,
Share
Donate to SYNOn Air ScheduleVolunteerMembershipContact

More by Sampled

Sampled 2023 logo
Sampled 2023 logo
Sampled

SAMPLED 11/07/23

Sampled – 3-5PM, Tuesday 11th July View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sampled (@sampledonsyn) Welcome back to Sampled! The season return […]

Sampled 2023 logo
Sampled 2023 logo
Sampled

SAMPLED 04/04/23

Sampled – 3-5PM, Tuesday 4 April This week featured samples of 60’s era icons, including Elvis Presley’s ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’ and The […]

Sampled 2023 logo
Sampled 2023 logo
Sampled

SAMPLED 28/03/23

Sampled – 3-5PM, Tuesday 28 March Plenty of samples explored this episode, some of which were included in 90s rap hits by Snoop Dog, House of […]

Related Content

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell in Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One from Paramount Pictures and Skydance.
Film 101
Film 101

Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One: Cruise Control is off in Tom Cruise’s Action Epic

rev-1-SMAN_UT_00089RC_High_Res_JPEG
Film 101
Film 101

Air: Ben Affleck’s Latest Looks at how the Air Jordan Shoe Line Came to Exist

Justice Smith plays Simon, Chris Pine plays Edgin, Sophia Lillis plays Doric and Michelle Rodriguez plays Holga in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves from Paramount Pictures.
Film 101
Film 101

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves: A Silly, Sometimes Funny, Fantasy Flick