Sampled – 21/02/2023

Sampled – 3-5PM, Tuesday 21 February

Aliotta Haynes Jeremiah – Lake Shore Drive

James Blake ft. SZA – Coming Back

Sixpence None The Richer – There She Goes (Cover)

Bobby Womack – (If You Want My Love) Put Something Down On It

Rod Stewart – Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?

The Temptations – (I Know) I’m Losing You

Otis Redding, Carla Thomas – Tramp

The Mohawks – The Champ

Jacques Brel – La Fanette

Gotye – Hearts a Mess

Milky Chance – Tainted Love (Cover)

The Chiffons – He’s So Fine

George Harrison – My Sweet Lord

TV Girl – Cigarettes Out the Window

Sweet Female Attitude – Flowers (Sunship Edit)

PinkPantheress – Pain

Icona Pop – Manners

Chiddy Bang – Mind Your Manners

Kyla, Crazy Cousins – Do You Mind

Drake, Wizkid, Kyla – One Dance