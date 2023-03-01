On Air
SAMPLED – 21/02/23 (PODCAST)
Sampled – 3-5PM, Tuesday 21 February
Sampled’s season return highlighted samples used in hits by artists such as Rod Stewart, TV Girl and Gotye.
Listen back on the episode via the podcast ↓
Sampled’s Spotify Playlist
Crystal Nicholas
March 1st 2023Read more by Crystal Nicholas
Category: Uncategorized
Tags: Playlist, Sampled, seasonal
More by Sampled
SAMPLED – 28/02/23
Sampled – 3-5PM, Tuesday 28 February This week featured the samples of some mega hits, including David Bowie’s Space Oddity as well […]
SAMPLED SEASON FINALE – EPISODE 10 (13/12/22)
Sampled’s season finale! On this special episode we explored various samples – with plenty of EDM and 90’s Rap on the line […]