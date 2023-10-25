Sampled 2023 logo

On Air

SAMPLED 24/10/23 (Podcast + Playlist)

VivaldiWeezerBanner

Sampled – 3-5PM, Tuesday 24th October

On this episode of Sampled we listened to a bit of classical music, catch Weezer’s ‘Opening Night’ which uses the chord progression from Italian composer Vivaldi’s ‘Spring (from The Four Seasons)’. The cover featured this episode featured Parra for Cuva’s deep house take on Chris Isaak’s ‘Wicked Game’. Plus, a bit of love for our Australian groups this instalment – dive into the tracks Hilltop Hoods sourced to incorporate into their major hit ‘Nosebleed Section’, including a classic by Powderfinger!

Listen back on this week’s episode via the podcast below ↓

WE HAVE 3 WEEKS LEFT OF SYN’s EMERGENCY FUNDRAISER – our station is at risk of being taken off the airwaves! SYN is the only youth broadcaster in Melbourne and shutting down the station will mean the loss of a platform for young people. If you have the means, please help support our station by visiting givenow.com.au/savesyn

Listen to all songs featured on Sampled’s Spotify playlist

October 25th 2023
Read more by Crystal Nicholas
Category: ,
Topics:
Tags: , , , , , ,
Share
Donate to SYNOn Air ScheduleVolunteerMembershipContact

More by Sampled

Sampled 2023 logo
Sampled 2023 logo
Sampled

SAMPLED 17/10/23 (Podcast + Playlist)

Sampled – 3-5PM, Tuesday 17th October This episode of Sampled delves into some new tracks including Drake’s ‘All The Parties’ sampling major 80’s hit […]

TroyeSivanBanner
Sampled 2023 logo
Sampled

SAMPLED 10/10/23

Sampled – 3-5PM, Tuesday 10th October Sampled is back for another season! This episode explores the brand new hit from Troye Sivan ‘Got Me […]

Sampled 2023 logo
Sampled 2023 logo
Sampled

SAMPLED 12/09/23

Sampled – 3-5PM, Tuesday 12th September The season 3 finale of Sampled featured a brand new track by Aussie dj Kinder sampling KC and […]

Related Content

Killers_Of_The_Flower_Moon_Feature_Photo_0102
Film 101
Film 101

Killers of the Flower Moon: Martin Scorsese’s Mob-Like Western is one for the Ages

L-r, DONATELLO, MICHELANGELO, LEONARDO and RAPHAEL in PARAMOUNT PICTURES and NICKELODEON MOVIES Present A POINT GREY Production “TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM”
Film 101
Film 101

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem: A Visually Unique but Rather Cliche Reintroduction to the Turtles

PL_20210823_JP_00638.RAF
Film 101
Film 101

Past Lives: A Riveting Exploration of Time, Connection, and Moving On