SAMPLED 24/10/23 (Podcast + Playlist)

Sampled – 3-5PM, Tuesday 24th October

On this episode of Sampled we listened to a bit of classical music, catch Weezer’s ‘Opening Night’ which uses the chord progression from Italian composer Vivaldi’s ‘Spring (from The Four Seasons)’. The cover featured this episode featured Parra for Cuva’s deep house take on Chris Isaak’s ‘Wicked Game’. Plus, a bit of love for our Australian groups this instalment – dive into the tracks Hilltop Hoods sourced to incorporate into their major hit ‘Nosebleed Section’, including a classic by Powderfinger!

WE HAVE 3 WEEKS LEFT OF SYN’s EMERGENCY FUNDRAISER – our station is at risk of being taken off the airwaves! SYN is the only youth broadcaster in Melbourne and shutting down the station will mean the loss of a platform for young people. If you have the means, please help support our station by visiting givenow.com.au/savesyn

