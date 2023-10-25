On Air
SAMPLED 24/10/23 (Podcast + Playlist)
Sampled – 3-5PM, Tuesday 24th October
On this episode of Sampled we listened to a bit of classical music, catch Weezer’s ‘Opening Night’ which uses the chord progression from Italian composer Vivaldi’s ‘Spring (from The Four Seasons)’. The cover featured this episode featured Parra for Cuva’s deep house take on Chris Isaak’s ‘Wicked Game’. Plus, a bit of love for our Australian groups this instalment – dive into the tracks Hilltop Hoods sourced to incorporate into their major hit ‘Nosebleed Section’, including a classic by Powderfinger!
Listen back on this week’s episode via the podcast below ↓
