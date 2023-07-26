SAMPLED 26/07/23
Sampled – 3-5PM, Tuesday 26th July
On this episode of Sampled catch the story behind Lil Nas X’s unintentional sample of a hit from Nirvana’s Nevermind album, Madonna’s epic ABBA interpolation, as well as Aussie hard rock group Spiderbait’s cover of Black Betty.
Playlist
- Get Up - Vernon Burch
- Groove Is In The Heart - Deee-Lite
- Amores Como el Nuestro - Jerry Rivera
- Hips Don't Lie - Shakira, Wyclef Jean
- Think - The "5" Royales
- Think (About It) - Lyn Collins
- It Takes Two - Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock
- Rock That Body - Black Eyed Peas
- Enjoy The Silence - Depeche Mode
- All By Myself - Alok, Sigala, Ellie Goulding
- Ain't Nobody - Chaka Khan
- Ain't Nobody (Loves Me Better) - Felix Jaehn
- In Bloom - Nirvana
- Panini - Lil Nas X
- Bad Things - Cults
- She Knows - J. Cole ft. Amber Coffman
- Black Betty - Ram Jam
- Black Betty - Spiderbait
- Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight) - ABBA
- Hung Up - Madonna
- Never Let This Go - Paramore
- Where You Are - PinkPantheress, WILLOW
- More, More, More - Andrea True Connection
- Steal My Sunshine - LEN
