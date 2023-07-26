SAMPLED 26/07/23

Sampled – 3-5PM, Tuesday 26th July

On this episode of Sampled catch the story behind Lil Nas X’s unintentional sample of a hit from Nirvana’s Nevermind album, Madonna’s epic ABBA interpolation, as well as Aussie hard rock group Spiderbait’s cover of Black Betty.

Listen back on this week’s episode via the podcast ↓

Listen to the tracks on Sampled’s Spotify playlist