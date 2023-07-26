Sampled 2023 logo

SAMPLED 26/07/23

Sampled – 3-5PM, Tuesday 26th July

On this episode of Sampled catch the story behind Lil Nas X’s unintentional sample of a hit from Nirvana’s Nevermind album, Madonna’s epic ABBA interpolation, as well as Aussie hard rock group Spiderbait’s cover of Black Betty.

  1. Get Up - Vernon Burch
  2. Groove Is In The Heart - Deee-Lite
  3. Amores Como el Nuestro - Jerry Rivera
  4. Hips Don't Lie - Shakira, Wyclef Jean
  5. Think - The "5" Royales
  6. Think (About It) - Lyn Collins
  7. It Takes Two - Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock
  8. Rock That Body - Black Eyed Peas
  9. Enjoy The Silence - Depeche Mode
  10. All By Myself - Alok, Sigala, Ellie Goulding
  11. Ain't Nobody - Chaka Khan
  12. Ain't Nobody (Loves Me Better) - Felix Jaehn
  13. In Bloom - Nirvana
  14. Panini - Lil Nas X
  15. Bad Things - Cults
  16. She Knows - J. Cole ft. Amber Coffman
  17. Black Betty - Ram Jam
  18. Black Betty - Spiderbait
  19. Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight) - ABBA
  20. Hung Up - Madonna
  21. Never Let This Go - Paramore
  22. Where You Are - PinkPantheress, WILLOW
  23. More, More, More - Andrea True Connection
  24. Steal My Sunshine - LEN

July 26th 2023
