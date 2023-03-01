On Air
SAMPLED – 28/02/23
Sampled – 3-5PM, Tuesday 28 February
This week featured the samples of some mega hits, including David Bowie’s Space Oddity as well as Gloria Gaynor’s I Will Survive.
Playlist
BEN E KING – Stand By Me
SEAN KINGSTON – Beautiful Girls
BRUNO MARS – When I Was Your Man
MILEY CYRUS – Flowers
GLORIA GAYNOR – I Will Survive
THE PUSSY CAT DOLLS – Hush Hush
DAVID BOWIE – Space Oddity
DAVID MATTHEWS – Space Oddity
MF DOOM – Rap Snitches Knishes feat. Mr Fantastik
ANGIE MCMAHON – Pasta
FRED AGAIN – Angie (I’ve Been Lost)
FRANZ FERDINAND – Take Me Out
FINGER ELEVEN – Paralyzer
THE TING TINGS – Shut Up and Let Me Go
HIATUS KAIYOTE – Atari
KENDRICK LAMAR – DUCKWORTH.
JERMAINE STEWART – We Don’t Have To Take Our Clothes Off
ELLA EYRE – We Don’t Have To Take Our Clothes Off (Cover)
ABBA – If It Wasn’t For The Nights
AXEL BOMAN – ABBA 002
KAOMA – Lambada
JENNIFER LOPEZ – On The Floor
