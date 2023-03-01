SAMPLED – 28/02/23

Sampled – 3-5PM, Tuesday 28 February

This week featured the samples of some mega hits, including David Bowie’s Space Oddity as well as Gloria Gaynor’s I Will Survive.

Listen back on this week’s episode via the podcast ↓

Playlist

BEN E KING – Stand By Me

SEAN KINGSTON – Beautiful Girls

BRUNO MARS – When I Was Your Man

MILEY CYRUS – Flowers

GLORIA GAYNOR – I Will Survive

THE PUSSY CAT DOLLS – Hush Hush

DAVID BOWIE – Space Oddity

DAVID MATTHEWS – Space Oddity

MF DOOM – Rap Snitches Knishes feat. Mr Fantastik

ANGIE MCMAHON – Pasta

FRED AGAIN – Angie (I’ve Been Lost)

FRANZ FERDINAND – Take Me Out

FINGER ELEVEN – Paralyzer

THE TING TINGS – Shut Up and Let Me Go

HIATUS KAIYOTE – Atari

KENDRICK LAMAR – DUCKWORTH.

JERMAINE STEWART – We Don’t Have To Take Our Clothes Off

ELLA EYRE – We Don’t Have To Take Our Clothes Off (Cover)

ABBA – If It Wasn’t For The Nights

AXEL BOMAN – ABBA 002

KAOMA – Lambada

JENNIFER LOPEZ – On The Floor

Listen to the tracks on Sampled’s Spotify playlist