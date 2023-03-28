On Air
SAMPLED 28/03/23
Sampled – 3-5PM, Tuesday 28 March
Plenty of samples explored this episode, some of which were included in 90s rap hits by Snoop Dog, House of Pain and A Tribe Called Quest . Listen back on today’s show to hear about how Dua Lipa unintentionally sampled an INXS classic. Also featured was Joan Baez’s cover of Bob Dylan’s ‘It Ain’t Me Babe’ and Fiona Apple’s take on The Beatles’ ‘Across The Universe’.
Listen back on this week’s episode via the podcast ↓
Here’s the photo mentioned – Sampled’s featured artists Joan Baez and Snoop Dog 😍
Playlist
BOB & EARL – Harlem Shuffle
HOUSE OF PAIN – Jump Around
SMOKEY ROBINSON – Will You Love Me Tomorrow?
KANYE WEST, RICK ROSS – Devil in a New Dress
BOB DYLAN – It Ain’t Me Babe
JOAN BAEZ – It Ain’t Me Babe (Cover)
DAVID MCCALLUM – The Edge
DR DRE, SNOOP DOG – The Next Episode
LOU REED – Walk on the Wild Side
A TRIBE CALLED QUEST – Can I Kick It?
BIRDY – People Help The People
UPPERMOST – Beautiful Light
INXS – Need You Tonight
DUA LIPA – Break My Heart
TAKE THAT – Shine
LILY ALLEN – Who’d have Known?
T-PAIN, WIZ KHALIFA, LILY ALLEN – 5 O’clock
JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE – Cry Me a River
HALSEY – Without Me
JADE – Don’t Walk Away
DIPLO – Be Right There
Listen to the tracks on Sampled’s Spotify playlist
More by Sampled
SAMPLED 14/03/23
Sampled – 3-5PM, Tuesday 14 March This episode of Sampled delved into some EDM samples, including Zedd and Martin Garrix. There were also plenty […]
SAMPLED 07/03/23
Sampled – 3-5PM, Tuesday 7 March This episode we’re joined by a very special guest, it’s Melbourne based rapper/singer/producer BOY CURSED (aka. […]
SAMPLED – 28/02/23
Sampled – 3-5PM, Tuesday 28 February This week featured the samples of some mega hits, including David Bowie’s Space Oddity as well […]