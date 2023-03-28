SAMPLED 28/03/23

Sampled – 3-5PM, Tuesday 28 March

Plenty of samples explored this episode, some of which were included in 90s rap hits by Snoop Dog, House of Pain and A Tribe Called Quest . Listen back on today’s show to hear about how Dua Lipa unintentionally sampled an INXS classic. Also featured was Joan Baez’s cover of Bob Dylan’s ‘It Ain’t Me Babe’ and Fiona Apple’s take on The Beatles’ ‘Across The Universe’.

Here’s the photo mentioned – Sampled’s featured artists Joan Baez and Snoop Dog 😍

Playlist

BOB & EARL – Harlem Shuffle

HOUSE OF PAIN – Jump Around

SMOKEY ROBINSON – Will You Love Me Tomorrow?

KANYE WEST, RICK ROSS – Devil in a New Dress

BOB DYLAN – It Ain’t Me Babe

JOAN BAEZ – It Ain’t Me Babe (Cover)

DAVID MCCALLUM – The Edge

DR DRE, SNOOP DOG – The Next Episode

LOU REED – Walk on the Wild Side

A TRIBE CALLED QUEST – Can I Kick It?

BIRDY – People Help The People

UPPERMOST – Beautiful Light

INXS – Need You Tonight

DUA LIPA – Break My Heart

TAKE THAT – Shine

LILY ALLEN – Who’d have Known?

T-PAIN, WIZ KHALIFA, LILY ALLEN – 5 O’clock

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE – Cry Me a River

HALSEY – Without Me

JADE – Don’t Walk Away

DIPLO – Be Right There

