SAMPLED EPISODE 1 (11/10/22)
Sampled’s first episode aired this Tuesday morning! Featuring songs by The Cure, Jamie xx, PNAU and The Cardigans and their samplers Lady Sovereign, Drake & Rihanna, Faul & Wad and Justin Bieber.
The show also spun a cover of Powderfinger’s ‘These Days’ by Cub Sport and explored familiar riff from The Beatles ‘And I Love Her’ heard in Lana Del Rey’s ‘West Coast’.
If you missed the show, check out the Podcast and Spotify playlist below:
Sampled Podcast
Sampled Spotify Playlist
Tune in next week at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 9 am to 10 pm.
Follow Sampled on Instagram – @sampledonsyn
Playlist
- The Dance is Over - The Shirelles
- Lovers Rock - TV Girl
- These Days (Cover) - Cub Sport
- Close to Me - The Cure
- So Human - Lady Sovereign
- I'll Take Care of U - Gil Scott-Heron, Jamie xx
- Take Care - Drake, Rihanna
- And I Love Her - The Beatles
- West Coast - Lana Del Rey
- Baby - PNAU
- Changes - Faul & Wad, PNAU
- Lovefool - The Cardigans
- Love Me - Justin Bieber