SAMPLED EPISODE 1 (11/10/22)

Sampled’s first episode aired this Tuesday morning! Featuring songs by The Cure, Jamie xx, PNAU and The Cardigans and their samplers Lady Sovereign, Drake & Rihanna, Faul & Wad and Justin Bieber.

 


The show also spun a cover of Powderfinger’s ‘These Days’ by Cub Sport and explored familiar riff from The Beatles ‘And I Love Her’ heard in Lana Del Rey’s ‘West Coast’.

 

If you missed the show, check out the Podcast and Spotify playlist below:

 

Sampled Podcast

 

Sampled Spotify Playlist

 

Tune in next week at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 9 am to 10 pm.

 

Follow Sampled on Instagram – @sampledonsyn

Playlist

  1. The Dance is Over - The Shirelles
  2. Lovers Rock - TV Girl
  3. These Days (Cover) - Cub Sport
  4. Close to Me - The Cure
  5. So Human - Lady Sovereign
  6. I'll Take Care of U - Gil Scott-Heron, Jamie xx
  7. Take Care - Drake, Rihanna
  8. And I Love Her - The Beatles
  9. West Coast - Lana Del Rey
  10. Baby - PNAU
  11. Changes - Faul & Wad, PNAU
  12. Lovefool - The Cardigans
  13. Love Me - Justin Bieber

October 11th 2022
Read more by Crystal Nicholas
