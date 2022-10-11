SAMPLED EPISODE 1 (11/10/22)

Sampled’s first episode aired this Tuesday morning! Featuring songs by The Cure, Jamie xx, PNAU and The Cardigans and their samplers Lady Sovereign, Drake & Rihanna, Faul & Wad and Justin Bieber.

The show also spun a cover of Powderfinger’s ‘These Days’ by Cub Sport and explored familiar riff from The Beatles ‘And I Love Her’ heard in Lana Del Rey’s ‘West Coast’.

If you missed the show, check out the Podcast and Spotify playlist below:

Sampled Podcast



Sampled Spotify Playlist

Tune in next week at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 9 am to 10 pm.

